Rising Tide Capital CEO Alfa Demmellash Awarded Robert K. Greenleaf Award For Exemplary Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Award Honors Demmellash's Commitment to Inclusive Entrepreneurship and Rising Tide Capital's Transformative Work in New Jersey, Enhanced by $1M State Investment

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Tide Capital is thrilled to announce that CEO and Co-Founder Alfa Demmellash has been inducted into the Servant Leader Hall of Fame and has received the prestigious Robert K. Greenleaf Award for Servant Leadership in the Servant Leader-Exemplar category. This distinguished award recognizes Demmellash's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to inclusive economic development, embodied through her work at Rising Tide Capital, a nonprofit that empowers diverse entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses and resilient communities.The Greenleaf Center for Servant Leadership's mission is“to advance the awareness, understanding and practice of servant leadership by individuals and organizations.” In the words of Robert K. Greenleaf,“A better society, one that is more just and more loving, one that provides greater creative opportunity for its people.” Alfa Demmellash is selected for her embodiment of servant leadership, and Rising Tide Capital stands as a model through its decades of continued service enriching the lives of individual entrepreneurs.The honor is further amplified by a recent $1 million investment from the State of New Jersey, a testament to the critical role Rising Tide Capital plays in advancing economic equity and opportunity across the state. This funding, secured through the support of Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Angela V. McKnight, and other legislative champions, will enable Rising Tide Capital to expand its programs, reaching more aspiring entrepreneurs who are often excluded from traditional business networks and capital.Dr. Joynicole Martinez, Rising Tide Capital's President and Chief Advancement & Innovation Officer, underscored the impact of the investment, saying,“This investment shows the commitment New Jersey has to supporting entrepreneurs and to the work Rising Tide accomplishes supporting individuals who have been historically excluded from the educational, social, and capital networks that grow side gigs into thriving businesses led by resilient entrepreneurs. The average entrepreneur at Rising Tide Capital is a 40-year-old mother of two children earning less than what she needs to be considered financially self-sufficient. We are helping that mother and thousands of New Jerseyans shift their thinking and change their circumstances, and we are grateful for Senator McKnight, our legislative leaders, and Governor Murphy as they are ensuring we can continue to build inclusive communities of entrepreneurs who are creating a thriving and sustainable economy for everyone.”Founded in 2004 by Demmelash and Co-Founder Alex Forrester, Rising Tide Capital has become a national model for inclusive entrepreneurship, providing business education, mentorship, and access to resources that equip entrepreneurs to overcome systemic barriers. By offering a support network that empowers individuals to transform side gigs into sustainable businesses, Rising Tide is creating avenues for financial independence and economic mobility.Senator Angela V. McKnight (D-Hudson) highlighted the organization's contributions, stating,“Many people have brilliant ideas for new businesses that would benefit their communities but often lack the financial backing or expertise to get started. Rising Tide Capital offers business education, mentorship, and funding to ambitious entrepreneurs who may not have access to these resources. RTC has helped more than 1,000 new businesses succeed, creating new jobs and stimulating local economies. This funding will expand Rising Tide's mission so that more New Jerseyans can achieve financial empowerment and help their neighborhoods thrive.”Through innovative approaches to workforce and economic development, Rising Tide Capital's programs have reached thousands of entrepreneurs, particularly women and individuals from underserved communities. As a recognized leader in social innovation, Demmellash and the Rising Tide team work tirelessly to help entrepreneurs overcome economic and systemic barriers, fostering a model of servant leadership that inspires hope and agency for countless individuals.By investing in Rising Tide Capital's mission, New Jersey is not only supporting today's entrepreneurs but also cultivating a brighter, more inclusive economic future for all residents. This latest recognition of Demmellash's leadership, along with the significant financial commitment from the state, marks an exciting chapter for Rising Tide Capital as it continues to drive economic empowerment and foster community resilience.About Rising Tide Capital Rising Tide Capital is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Jersey City, NJ, committed to transforming lives and communities through entrepreneurship. Founded in 2004, the organization provides business education, mentorship, and funding opportunities, helping entrepreneurs from underserved communities build resilient, successful businesses. With a mission to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit within individuals facing systemic barriers, Rising Tide Capital is dedicated to building an inclusive economy that benefits everyone.

