SAIC 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report: Citizenship

Not surprisingly, the good our company does begins with our employees. Our employees embrace SAIC's legacy of community involvement and philanthropy. Giving both their time and money, our employees volunteered 29,000 hours in FY24, an increase of 10% over the previous year and almost 40% over FY22.

SAIC Foundation

A key component of our culture and at the core of our commitment to our employees is the SAIC Foundation, a public 501(c)(3) organization that addresses unforeseen financial impacts on our employees and their families. The SAIC Foundation helps employees and their dependents by providing emergency funds when they experience financial hardships or when natural disasters arise. Since its inception in 2020, the Foundation has awarded grants equivalent to more than $280,000 in direct support to our employees.

Community Partnerships

SAIC serves the communities in which we live and work through our lasting relationships with community partners. We primarily contribute to our four focus areas: military and veteran resiliency, STEM education, community wellness and diversity. We added a diversity and inclusion focus this year as diverse and inclusive companies are more innovative and deliver stronger business results.

ESG Mission

Deliver SAIC business and stakeholder value through ESG by pursuing new business opportunities; practicing environmental stewardship, social responsibility and workforce engagement; and managing risk with a focus on increased transparency, comprehensive performance measurement and overall accountability to ensure SAIC's sustainable future.

Learn more in SAIC's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report