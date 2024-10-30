W.A.S.P. Debut The W.A.S.P. Museum As Part Of Their Album ONE Alive Tour VIP Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- W.A.S.P. has kicked off their Album ONE Alive tour. The tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the debut W.A.S.P. album by playing it in its entirety, from start to finish. Once again Blackie Lawless is offering a intimate VIP experience before each show. Not only do fans get photos with Blackie, autographs, a autographed laminate, guitar picks and a very special Q&A with Blackie... now fans also get to experience for the very first time the W.A.S.P. museum that is exclusive to the VIP experience at each show. The museum contains a variety of items taken directly from the W.A.S.P. storage lockers. Fans can see the original W.A.S.P. sign, Blackie's head from the first stage, a Raw Meat box, his bass, his Raiders guitar, the Blind In Texas guitar, his clothes from the Blind In Texas and Wild Child videos, gold and platinum records, magazines, posters from iconic shows, the F*ck Like A Beast codpiece, a surprise gold record and clock, and more. This is addition to getting a photo with Elvis, Blackie's legendary mic stand.
"The VIP experience was top notch. I've only done a few over the years and this was far and away the best one. I liked the Q&A and how thoughtful and engaging Blackie was. Also, he was very meticulous in signing items in the best way possible." - Scott
Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed“classic” album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says,“It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time.” This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.
Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.
THE ALBUM ONE ALIVE WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:
10/26/24 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater*
10/28/24 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/29/24 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/30/24 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/01/24 Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre
11/02/24 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/03/24 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/04/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/05/24 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
11/07/24 Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/08/24 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
11/09/24 St Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
11/10/24 Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/11/24 Toronto, ON @ History
11/13/24 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/14/24 Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole
11/15/24 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/16/24 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center
11/17/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/19/24 Cleveland, OH @ The Agora Theater
11/20/24 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/21/24 Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater
11/22/24 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/23/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/24/24 Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/26/24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/27/24 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11/29/24 Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
11/30/24 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
12/01/24 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
12/03/24 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
12/04/24 Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion
12/06/24 Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL
12/07/24 Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee Theatre
12/09/24 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre
12/10/24 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
12/11/24 Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
12/12/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/13/24 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
12/14/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
