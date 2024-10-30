Iraq Troops Kill 8 IS Operatives In Kirkuk, Northern Iraq
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
IRBIL, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Eight operatives and leaders in the so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh) were killed in operation southern Kirkuk, northern Iraq, the Security media Cell, an affiliate of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said on Wednesday.
The source revealed that Iraqi troops carried out an infiltration of a major IS compound in the rigid terrain of Hamrin mountains, which was followed by four air strikes that killed Daesh operatives and leaders.
The tally was discovered during ground operations in coordination with air and technical support from coalition forces, it added, revealing that weapon caches and ammunitions were confiscated during the process.
This operation came a week after the killing of the head of IS-Iraq and eight of his top aides also during an operation in Hamrin Mountains. (end)
