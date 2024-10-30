Arab League Nuclear, Security Forum Conference Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The 16th edition of the Nuclear and Security Forum began, Wednesday, at the Arab League headquarters, Cairo, to address issues on disarmament and weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

This forum is organized as part of its cooperation with non-governmental organizations and Arab civil society handling disarmament, said the Arab League in a statement.

The forum will address several significant topics, among them is the security challenges in the Middle East, the environmental, legal, and humanitarian impacts of deadly weapons used on Gaza, and developments in maritime security.

More than 100 experts from 14 Arab countries, along with representatives from Arab and international committees are participating.

Kuwait is represented in the forum by Diplomatic Attache and member of the Permanent Delegation to the Arab League Hamad Al-Saeidi (end)

