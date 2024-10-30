Offshore Support Vessel Market Size Projected To Grow $36.3 Billion By 2029 | Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Offshore Support Vessel size is expected to grow from USD 25.6 billion in 2024 to USD 36.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. An offshore support vessel (OSV) is specially designed to support offshore exploration, drilling, production, and activities in the oil & industry. These vessels provide a range of services, such as of personnel, equipment and supplies, maintenance and repair, and oil spill response. OSVs are also used for specialized tasks such as platform installation, decommissioning, seismic surveying, providing firefighting, towing, and positioning of drilling rigs and other offshore structures, and subsea construction. These vessels are equipped with dynamic positioning systems to maintain their position in rough seas and are built to withstand harsh offshore conditions. Different types of offshore support vessels are used in offshore oil & gas and offshore wind applications. OSVs play a crucial role in offshore oil & gas and offshore wind farms by enabling safe and efficient operations. The global offshore support vessel market is anticipated to grow at a higher level. There are various drivers responsible for the growth of the market such as government policies and incentives and technological advancements among others. The rising global demand for energy, particularly from developing countries, pushes the need for increased offshore exploration and production, subsequently driving the OSV market. Download PDF Brochure: Offshore Support Vessel Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 36.3 Billion by 2029 Growth Rate 7.2% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offshore Support Vessel Market by technology, application, material, fuel type, end-user industry, and region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased ultra-deepwater exploration activities, especially in Arctic region Key Market Drivers Increasing investments in offshore wind and oil & gas projects

Offshore Oil & Gas industry is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

The expansion of exploration and production activities in emerging offshore markets, particularly in deepwater reserves and Arctic regions, is creating significant new opportunities for offshore support vessel operators and manufacturers. These frontier areas are attracting substantial investments from oil and gas companies seeking to tap into previously unexplored or underexplored hydrocarbon reserves.

Deepwater reserves often found off the coasts of countries like Brazil, Guyana, and West Africa, present unique challenges and opportunities. The complex and demanding nature of deepwater drilling operations necessitates specialized support vessels equipped with advanced technology and capabilities. These vessels must be able to operate in harsh conditions, provide reliable support for drilling rigs, transport personnel and supplies, and ensure safety and efficiency in deepwater environments.

Offshore Support Vessel Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing investments in offshore wind and oil & gas projects

Restraints:

Constant fluctuations in oil prices and requirement for huge capital to launch offshore support vesselsSupply–demand gap in offshore support vessels

Opportunities:

Decommissioning and replacement of aging offshore infrastructureIncreased ultra-deepwater exploration activities, especially in Arctic region

Challenges:

High operational risks for OSVs due to extreme offshore climatic conditionsStringent regulations for offshore activities

North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the Offshore Support Vessel Industry

The relentless global demand for energy continues to drive significant growth in offshore exploration and production activities, especially in resource-rich regions like the Gulf of Mexico. This area's abundant oil and gas reserves attract major energy companies and independent operators, making it a prime target for exploration and production initiatives. Offshore support vessels (OSVs) play a crucial role in these ventures, providing essential services such as transporting supplies, equipment, and personnel, as well as performing specialized functions like anchor handling and subsea construction support. Technological advancements in OSV design, including dynamic positioning systems and automated tools, have enhanced operational efficiency and safety, further boosting their importance in offshore operations.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Offshore Support Vessel Companies are A.P. Moller-Maersk (Denmark), Tidewater Inc. (US), BOURBON (France), Edison Chouset Offshore (US), and Deltamarin Ltd (Europe).

