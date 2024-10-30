Mizo Group Urges Govt To Set Up Shelter Homes For Refugees From Myanmar, Bangladesh, Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Oct 30 (IANS) Mizoram's most influential civil society organisation, the Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Wednesday requested the state to set up proper shelter homes for over 44,000 refugees from Manipur as well as neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh living in the northeastern state for some time now.

A senior YMA leader said that during the organisation's recently, many demands and proposals were unanimously approved and these would be implemented in a phased manner.

"The conference resolved to urge the government to arrange proper shelter homes or accommodation for the people currently sheltered in different districts of Mizoram after they fled from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur," he said.

The YMA, which has been involved in all aspects of Mizo society for the past several decades, would also urge the government to set up proper shelter homes in different districts and provide relief and required support on humanitarian grounds.

"The government should also formulate guidelines for managing, supervising and helping the refugees who took shelter in the state after being fled from their original habitat areas," he said.

During the YMA conference, the organisation decided to intensify its efforts against drug menace and drug peddling and to further promote the Mizo language and steps to protect it.

The incumbent Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma has taken several steps for the benefit of the refugees and sought support from the Centre for the purpose.

According to a state Home Department official, a total of 33,004 Myanmar nationals, including 12,572 children, are currently sheltered in different camps, government buildings and rented houses in all 11 districts of Mizoram. They took shelter in Mizoram in phases after the military takeover in the conflict-ridden country in February 2021.

Over 2,000 tribals from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of southeast Bangladesh also took shelter in Mizoram since November 2022 after they fled from their villages in CHT following ethnic troubles in the neighbouring country. Around 7,800 refugees belonging to the Kuki-Zo community from Manipur have also taken shelter in several districts of Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state in May last year.

The refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur belong to the Kuki-Zo-Chin-Hmar-Bawm tribal community who also share ethnic, traditional, cultural and linguistic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.

The Centre recently allowed the Mizoram government to procure 1,379.34 metric tonnes (MT) of rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses for the refugees from Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh. According to a senior Mizoram government official, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would bear the cost of the rice (Rs 5 crore) while transportation of the rice would be arranged by the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry and the state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The official said that after procurement of the rice from FCI warehouses, the Deputy Commissioners of Mizoram's 11 districts would ensure that it reaches the refugees.