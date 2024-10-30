US, Taiwan to begin negotiations on agreement to tackle double taxation

(MENAFN) The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Tuesday that negotiations will commence between the United States and Taiwan to establish a comprehensive tax agreement aimed at addressing the issue of double taxation. This initiative is expected to yield significant benefits for both nations, particularly in light of President Joe Biden's CHIPS and Science Act. This legislation is designed to enhance the resilience of the semiconductor chain, create new jobs, and encourage investments in semiconductor manufacturing facilities throughout the United States.



The anticipated tax agreement is expected to reduce barriers related to double taxation, facilitating greater investment flow between the two countries. This is particularly relevant for small and medium-sized enterprises, which play a crucial role in establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem. By alleviating the tax burdens associated with cross-border investments, both the U.S. and Taiwan can foster a more conducive environment for collaboration and innovation in the semiconductor sector.



The Treasury Department has indicated that the first round of negotiations is set to occur in the coming weeks, signaling a proactive approach to strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The comprehensive tax agreement is viewed as a strategic move to enhance cooperation in a vital industry, particularly as global demand for semiconductors continues to grow. This collaboration is likely to reinforce the position of both countries within the global technology landscape.



Overall, the establishment of a tax agreement between the U.S. and Taiwan represents a significant step toward bolstering economic relations and facilitating investment. As the world grapples with supply chain challenges, particularly in the technology sector, this initiative reflects the commitment of both nations to work together in promoting mutual interests and ensuring long-term growth in the semiconductor industry.

