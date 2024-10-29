عربي


HC Seeks 'Validity' Of Gulmarg Master Plan

10/29/2024 9:06:37 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has directed the government among others to disclose the validity of the Master Plan for Gulmarg.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta directed the government as well as parties in the PIL to disclose the validity of the Master Plan by or before the next date of hearing on November 26.

The court also directed the counsel for the parties to file a brief written synopsis reflecting all the rules and regulations regarding the matters involved in the PIL which was filed in 2012 by one Mohammad Rafiq Zargar, seeking directions for protection of fragile environment of Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort and tourist resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Kashmir Observer

