Florida Memorial University Welcomes New Board Of Trustees Members, Including Dr. Hc Bernard Wh Jennings

Distinguished Leaders Join FMU to Enhance Academic Excellence and Community Impact

Walt Weatherington, Chairman of the Board

MIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Florida Memorial University (FMU) is pleased to announce the appointment of four distinguished new members to its Board of Trustees. These individuals will bring valuable expertise and leadership to the board, furthering FMU's mission to expand its academic excellence and community impact. Among the new members is Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil/Circuit Mediator and an esteemed advocate for parental rights.

The new board members include:

Ms. Norma Ely, Owner and Founder of Next Season Incorporation

Reggie Leon, City of Miami Gardens Councilman and UPS Employee

Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Executive Director of IKJ Governmental Affairs Services and President & CEO of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

Reverend Dr. Vaseal Montgomery, Pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church in Jacksonville, Florida

Dr. Jennings, a Florida Memorial graduate, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board. He has played a pivotal role in advancing legislative reforms, most notably as the driving force behind the "Ethan's Good Dad Act" (HB #775), which grants unwed fathers equal rights to their children upon acknowledgment of paternity. This landmark legislation is a significant step toward family equality, ensuring that unwed fathers have the same rights as unwed mothers.

With over ten years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, Dr. Jennings is also certified as a Loss Mitigation Specialist by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). He has mediated foreclosure cases since 2000 and has served as a Mediator for the Collins Center for Public Policy Managed Foreclosure Mediation Program and the American Arbitration Association. His vast experience includes business arbitration, debt negotiation, and extensive involvement in community service organizations.

In addition to his impressive professional credentials, Dr. Jennings has been actively involved in various civic initiatives. He has previously served on the Mayor's Marketing Council for Miami-Dade County and the Mayor's Economic Task Force for the City of North Miami. He is currently the Chairperson for the Incorporation Committee for the Village of Biscayne Gardens, which is set to become the 35th municipality of Miami-Dade County.

“Florida Memorial University is fortunate to welcome such talented and dedicated individuals to our Board of Trustees,” said Walt Weatherington, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.“Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to our mission will greatly enhance our efforts to provide a high-quality education and to serve our community.”

Dr. Jennings, who is leading a nationwide movement for equal parental rights, continues to advocate for fathers in Florida, New Jersey, and Missouri, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Arizona, Alabama and Louisiana and is working to change laws in every state. For more information about Dr. Jennings and the Ethan's Good Dad Act, please visit and . Learn more about Florida Memorial University at



