Zelensky, Finnish PM Discuss Investments In Ukrainian Weapons Production, Second Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting in Reykjavik with Finnish Prime Petteri Orpo, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude for the assistance packages and the Finnish government's leadership role in the civil protection coalition on shelter construction.

That is according to the website of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“I am grateful to you and the entire Finnish people for standing united in support of Ukraine. Thank you for all the aid packages we have received from Finland,” said Zelensky.

The meeting addressed several key issues, including the reinforcement of air defense capabilities, the provision of artillery ammunition, and investments in the production of Ukrainian long-range drones and missiles. The President also underscored Finland's leadership role within the Civil Protection Coalition in the construction of shelters.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparations for the second Peace Summit.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to Finland for organizing and hosting a thematic conference in Helsinki on implementing the eighth point of the Peace Formula, "Environmental Safety."

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in Iceland on a working visit.

As reported by Ukrinform, the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit was held in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, on October 28. In a joint statement released following the summit, the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine expressed their support for the Victory Plan and committed to working together to facilitate its implementation. The document also reiterates that Ukraine's future is in NATO.

Photo: President's Office