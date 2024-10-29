Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 23.2B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 29, 2024, the of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 23.16 billion (in equivalent) to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic bonds.

The ministry's press service wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth almost UAH 23.2 billion," the post reads.

The Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 5.055 billion at 14.65% with a 1-year maturity; UAH 5.322 billion at 15.25% with a 1.6-year maturity; UAH 5.355 billion at 16.25% with a 2.6-year maturity; UAH 602 million at 16.8% with a 3.4-year maturity.

Dollar-denominated government bonds were also offered: $165 million at 4.6% with repayment in one year.

As Ukrinform reported, from October 15, 2024, the National Bank of Ukraine expanded the list of benchmark domestic government bonds that banks are allowed to use to partially meet the reserve requirements.