Network Connect Recognizes ADHD Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 29, 2024 - One of Wilmington, Delaware's leading community non-profit organizations, Network Connect, understands the importance of bringing attention to ADHD during October."ADHD is often misunderstood, leading to stigma and isolation for those affected," says community connector and CEO of Network Connect Cierra Hall-Hipkins. As part of her work for Network Connect, she sees people who are struggling to focus and achieve their goals and helps them establish supportive networks.







Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is not an illness, it is a condition that can cause many challenges. For those who are suffering, both diagnosed and undiagnosed, chemicals in the brain are unable to relay messages effectively, leading to unconventional behaviors. It falls under the umbrella of neurodivergence, a newly recognized spectrum of human experience that includes autism, dyslexia, and ADHD.

People with ADHD have problems with executive functions – managing time, organizing information, memory, and emotional regulation. It is often seen in school settings where children have difficulty sitting still for an entire class period, but also shows up in adulthood where things like organizing bill payments can become overwhelming.

Most people with ADHD carry a higher risk of addictive behavior. Overstimulation can cause them to rely heavily on substances such as cannabis and alcohol to quiet the racing thoughts. They have other disorders such as anxiety, depression, or obesity. Sometimes, ADHD will present as perfectionism, where people overcompensate for their impulsivity by nitpicking every little thing. Girls with ADHD have a higher risk of eating disorders and self harm activities resulting from their inability to conform to“normal” standards of behavior. It is not always“bouncing off the wall,” though sometimes it is.

Another common misconception is that ADHD is not a problem of intelligence. People with ADHD who have successfully graduated from Harvard and Brown talk about staying up all night to study and having to put in much more work than their peers. They struggle to manage their time effectively, and while they may get good grades or finish projects, there is often a chaotic approach that makes things incredibly difficult.

If you suffer from ADHD, having positive self-talk is important. You should not allow yourself to be overly critical because of challenges you may face with“adulting” or studying. It is important to give yourself grace, and not to blame yourself for something that is outside of your control.

“During ADHD Awareness Month, we encourage open conversations and education to help dispel myths and foster a supportive environment for individuals living with this condition,” Hall-Hipkins explains. She has seen a number of community members overcome hurdles by investing time and energy in connecting people to resources that can help.

Network Connect is a Delaware based organization that fosters community by bringing people together. Since 2019, Network Connect has provided several key initiatives aimed at forging relationships between diverse groups of people.

Community Well-being Ambassadors connect community members to resources, providing trauma-informed engagement opportunities. Future Culture Creators is a highly effective youth employment program that was able to survive and thrive through the pandemic. The Reverse Adverse Childhood Experiences program (RACE) promotes early intervention of ACEs through universal screening of Delaware youth and families. Each of these programs provides solutions for people suffering from ADHD.

Whether providing skills for youth to get ahead, or social supports for adults to better manage their conditions, Network Connect brings people together in ways that improve lives across the state.

For more information about Network Connect follow @wearenetworkconnect on social media platforms and visit the website at .

Network Connect builds community capacity by coordinating grassroots and local partners to provide youth and families with social services, education programs, workforce skills, and mental health support.

*Information about ADHD symptoms and experience comes from Robert Olivardia, PhD.

