Google, Adobe And IBM Are Aiming To Help Millions Gain AI Skills - Here's What To Know

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by CNBC Make It on CNBC

And in September 2023, IBM announced plans to collaborate with universities to offer courses on generative AI and AI career readiness, with the goal of educating 2 million people worldwide about AI by the end of 2026. It will also expand the offerings on IBM SkillsBuild, which provides free courses across a variety of tech topics.

Continue reading here