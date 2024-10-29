Patentplus Inventor Develops Pet Product To Detect Emotions & Feelings (PPK-102)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to gain a closer understanding of your pet's emotions and full potential," said an inventor, from Brooklyn Center, Minn., "so I invented the Emotional bond With Pets. My design could also help create a closer bond between you and your pet."
The invention provides a pet product designed to detect emotions and feelings. In doing so, it enhances the bond between the owner and the pet. It also can be used during long distance or to help lower anxiety when needed. Additionally, it could help reduce the need for training. The invention features a unique and eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners.
The Emotional Bond With Pets is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.
or contact [email protected] .
