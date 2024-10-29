New Balance shines bright on Riyadh Boulevard, celebrating its ‘Run Your Way’ initiative

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE – October 28, 2024 – New Balance, a brand known for its legacy in performance running, conducted an iconic screen takeover at Riyadh Boulevard, KSA. As 82 screens flashed with motivational visuals, Saudi residents were encouraged to run their way—choosing their own pace, style and goal.



The activation was complemented by the launch of the Riyadh New Balance Run Club offering professional coaching and group runs to runners of all skill levels.



Run Your Way: A Middle East Movement

The Run Your Way initiative, now active across UAE, KSA, Kuwait, and Qatar, continues to celebrate the diversity of runners, making the sport more inclusive and accessible. In the UAE, residents are invited to complete 10,000 daily steps through a partnership with Steppi to unlock exclusive 25% discounts on New Balance products in stores across the country. Additionally, the newly launched New Balance Run Clubs in the region offer free group runs led by expert coaches, welcoming runners of all levels.



Join the Movement

New Balance’s “Run Your Way 3.0” campaign continues to roll out activations across the Middle East, with challenges, community-based runs, and exclusive offers. For more details, visit newbalance.co.ae.







