Breathe Easy, Keep Healthy this Diwali SHARP-QNET New Campaign

As Diwali brings joy and light to homes across India, it also brings a surge in air pollution, primarily due to fireworks and festive activities. While we celebrate the Festival of Lights, the spikes in airborne pollutants create a serious concern for our health, making it more important than ever to focus on clean air inside our homes, since indoor air pollution can be four times higher than outdoor pollution.

This Diwali, QNET India proudly launches its "Breathe Easy, Keep Healthy this Diwali” campaign, encouraging families to prioritise their indoor air quality during the festive season. With the sharp decline in the Air Quality Index (AQI) during Diwali, QNET introduces this campaign with the SHARP-QNET Zensational Air Purifier which serves as the perfect solution to combat the harmful effects of air pollution.

The SHARP-QNET Zensational Air Purifier, equipped with advanced, patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology and a three-stage filtration system, neutralises up to 99.97% of airborne pollutants and the deadly smog which often enters your home during Diwali. From PM2.5 particles, dust, and toxins to allergens, bacteria, and viruses, this purifier ensures your indoor air is clean and fresh, providing a safe haven for your loved ones, especially for children and the elderly who are most vulnerable to respiratory distress during this festive time.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Nischal C, Head of Corporate Communications, QNET, India Region said, "As we celebrate the vibrant spirit of Diwali, it's vital to recognize the role clean air plays in our health. Fresh air is essential, and this festive season, we encourage families to protect their well-being by enhancing indoor air quality with the SHARP-QNET Zensational Air Purifier. Let’s make this Diwali not only joyful but also healthier and safer for everyone."





