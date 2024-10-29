Applaws Natural Pet Food Unveils Festive Holiday Treats And Food Recipes For Feline Friends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Applaws launches two delightful new products that are sure to make your cat's holiday festivities even more special. Available from October through December, these holiday-themed offerings bring the natural joy of the season to your beloved feline companions.

Bring the essence of holiday meals to your cat's bowl with Applaws Holiday Selection in Turkey Broth.

Satisfy your feline friends' appetites with Applaws new Holiday Selection of its beloved Puree Treats.

Applaws Holiday Selection in Turkey Broth is a collection of wet cat food recipes that bring the essence of holiday meals to your cat's bowl. Each variety is limited ingredients, carrageenan free, and made with 100% natural ingredients. This special pack includes a medley of three delectable flavors, all in a savory turkey broth:



Chicken Breast & Turkey in Turkey Broth

Chicken Breast & Cranberry in Turkey Broth Chicken Breast & Pumpkin in Turkey Broth

With a total of six cans (two of each flavor), the Holiday Selection variety pack makes it easy to answer the cat lover's question – what's on their menu this holiday season?



Additionally, satisfy your feline friends' appetites with Applaws new Holiday Selection of its beloved Puree Treats . These lickable treats come in festive holiday packaging, making them ideal gifts and stocking stuffers for the cats in your life. 100% natural, carrageenan and additive-free, Applaws lickable puree treats can be served on their own as a satisfying snack, or as a topper to Applaws dry cat food as part of a balanced diet. The Holiday Selection includes three irresistible recipes:



Chicken Recipe

Tuna Recipe Salmon Recipe

Where to Find them: The Holiday Selection Lickable Treats will be available at PetSmart stores this holiday season starting November 1st as well as at PetSmart . Additionally, you'll find both the Holiday Selection in Turkey Broth and Holiday Selection Lickable Puree Treats at Amazon and Chewy . They're a limited time only offering, so be sure to stock up early to delight your cat this holiday season.



Purchase online:



Amazon: Holiday Selection Natural Wet Cat Food Variety Pack

Amazon: Holiday Selection Lickable Puree Treats Variety Pack

Chewy: Holiday Selection Natural Wet Cat Food Variety Pack Chewy: Holiday Selection Lickable Puree Treats Variety Pack

Celebrate the season with

Applaws and make the holidays extra special for your feline friends with Applaws' new seasonal lineup of products.

About Applaws

Applaws is dedicated to providing pets with food that is as close to their natural diet as possible. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, Applaws offers a variety of products, including wet food, dry food and treats for kittens to adult cats, that cater to the health and happiness of cats worldwide. With a range of flavors and animal proteins, Applaws can help take your cat on a taste adventure – this holiday season and beyond. Applaws Holiday Selection in Turkey Broth and

Puree

Treats are limited ingredient complementary cat foods and treats that should be fed as an occasional meal, a treat, or topper along with Applaws complete dry food for a balanced diet.

As a registered B Corp since 2021, Applaws is committed to leveraging business as a force for good, contributing to the creation of a fairer and greener future for all cats, people and the planet. All ingredients exceed the highest global standards for production and sustainability and provide a natural source of taurine, arginine and essential amino acids. For more information, visit Applaws or follow us on social media at Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

SOURCE Applaws

