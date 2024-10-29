Adia Nutrition Secures Lease For First Clinic In Winter Park, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition Inc. proudly announces the signed lease for their state-of-the-art clinic, set to open in the distinguished Winter Park Medical Center. This not only marks Adia Nutrition's inaugural venture into physical medical facilities but also introduces a rare stem cell extraction department, a feature shared by only a handful of clinics nationwide.









The newly leased clinic comes fully built-out and recently remodeled, providing an ideal space for Adia Nutrition's medical division to commence operations. This facility will feature a private stem cell extraction room as well as private IV rooms to ensure the highest level of privacy and comfort of patients. This setup is perfectly tailored for the administration of Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) for patients with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), ensuring comprehensive and cutting-edge care.

Securing this prime location has propelled Adia Nutrition well ahead of its projected timeline. With this lease in place, the company is now on track to have the clinic operational by the end of the year, aiming to start accepting patients on January 1st, 2025.









Adia Nutrition's strategic move to open this clinic underscores the company's dedication to pioneering treatments for chronic conditions, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities to bring hope and healing closer to those in need.

"Our new medical clinic will not only define the standard of care we aim to deliver to patients but will also serve as our clinic model for all future locations,” said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition.“This will significantly accelerate the development and rollout of future clinics nationwide.”

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

