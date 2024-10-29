Pre-Sale Launch Of Jay Mitlo's Memoir, Stand: A Story Of Faith, Love, And Resilience In Life's Toughest Battles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jay Mitlo launches Stand, a memoir of faith, love, and resilience, sharing his family's journey through his son's cancer diagnosis and loss. Preorder now!

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jay Mitlo, a father, speaker, and now author, is pleased to announce the pre-sale of his memoir, Stand: Emotionally and Practically Surviving When a Child Gets a Life-Threatening Diagnosis, available now on Amazon . The book will officially release on November 22, 2024.

Stand shares Jay's personal journey through his son Trey's battle with cancer. It's a heartfelt and honest account of how his family found strength in their faith, in each other, and in their community. Jay opens up about the challenges of facing a life-threatening diagnosis for a child while also offering practical guidance for families walking through similar journeys and for those wanting to support them.

“This book is about more than just our family's story,” says Jay.“It's a message of hope and resilience for anyone who feels overwhelmed by life's toughest challenges. My hope is that Stand will not only offer encouragement but also equip others to stand alongside families in need.”

This powerful memoir is designed to encourage parents and families facing unimaginable circumstances and equip communities to offer the best support possible. To learn more about Jay, visit jaymitlo .

About the Author:

Jay Mitlo is a pastor with over 20 years of ministry experience, serving as the metro director for YoungLife in Pittsburgh, as the executive pastor of Rolling Hills Church, and currently as the pastor at Faith Community Church in Penn Hills, PA. His ministry has been shaped by his training with the Center for Relational Care, where he learned about emotional and relational needs, transforming his approach to teaching and counseling. Jay launched jaymitlo in 2012, sharing over 300 posts focused on faith, real-life struggles, and hope.

Jay's life took a turn when his youngest son, Trey, was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Trey, lovingly known as the“Young Warrior,” lived his life with joy until his passing in 2014. Jay continues to honor Trey's memory while raising his two other children, Joe and Bella, alongside his wife, Rachel, whom he describes as his greatest blessing. Jay is also deeply involved in his community, coaching volleyball and serving as the announcer for Penn Hills sports since 2009.



