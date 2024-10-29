M. F. Husain's Muse Madhuri Pays Homage To The Legendary Painter In Her Abode

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit has paid an ode to the legendary painter M. F. Husain as she has used his paintings in her plush residence in Mumbai.

M. F. Husain always considered Madhuri to be his muse and has also worked with her in a film. The actress made the revelation to the 'Architectural Digest' magazine as she invited them to her apartment in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri in the upcoming horror-comedy movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Earlier, Madhuri stepped out on a vada paav date with Kartik Aaryan during the city tour for their film's promotions. Kartik took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which they can be seen relishing Mumbai's iconic street food, vada paav. He wrote in the caption, "Vada paav date with my Manju". Kartik was refering to the character of Manjulika played by Madhuri.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also stars Vidya Balan. The film marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, the father of Malayalam superstar Fahadh Fazil. Kartik took the baton from Akshay Kumar in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. A few days ago, the title track of the film was also released.

It blends the iconic tune with Punjabi tadka topped with international flavour as it features international rapper Pitbull and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. The soundtrack is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while the original composition comes from Pritam. It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films, and Cine1 Studios, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' is set to release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.