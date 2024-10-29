TMC Writes To ECI Accusing Amit Shah Of Violating Poll Code

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 29 (IANS) Trinamool on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) accusing the Union Home Amit Shah of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of by-elections in West Bengal.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, Trinamool Congress has pointed out that the MCC clearly dictate that the ministers should combine their official visit and electioneering work and shall not make use of official machinery of personal during the electioneering work for furtherance of the interest of the party in power.

"Despite the directives categorically stating the scope of reference covers the administrative districts of the poll-bound constituencies of Haroa and Naihati which fall under North 24 Parganas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chose to make politically coloured remarks at an official event in Petrapole, North 24 Parganas on October 27," the letter read.

In the letter, Trinomial Congress' state president in West Bengal Subrata Bakshi claimed that during an official address at the Petrapole event the Union Home Minister made "slanderous" remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the intent to defame.

"The politically charged remarks -- calling for 'parivartan in 2026' -- were in no way connected to the event in question, raising serious doubts over the Union Home Minister's intentions to maintain the line between official events and electioneering work," the letter read.

Claiming that this is in blatant violation of the MCC provisions, Bakshi has requested the poll body to issue a show-cause notice to the Union Home Minister and issue appropriate directions to stakeholders concerned him and other BJP leaders from violating MCC guidelines ahead of the bypolls.

Shah during an event in West Bengal on October 27 said that the "state-sponsored" infiltration and crime against women in West Bengal will be stopped only if the BJP comes to power in the state in the 2026 Assembly elections.