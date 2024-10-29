Saudi Energy Min: Kingdom Is Largest Producer Of Hydrogen, Ready To Export

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Tuesday, that the Kingdom is the largest producer of hydrogen and is ready for export.

In his speech during the Future Initiative (FII), which kicked off today for three days, the minister said that Saudi Arabia is working to diversify its and create suitable job opportunities.

The minister noted that the Kingdom has produced 44 gigawatts of energy since 2020, as the Kingdom will proactively identify suitable sites for renewable energy generation, and the shift towards gas will continue as part of its long-term commitment to this approach.

The kingdom has achieved remarkable results in a few years in the energy transition, compared to what OECD countries have accomplished in 50 years, he added.

He also reaffirmed the Kingdom's commitment to maintaining crude oil production capacity at 12.3 million barrels per day. (end)

