Türkiye plans to enhance collaboration with North Macedonia

(MENAFN) Türkiye is set on enhancing its collaboration with North Macedonia, with a particular focus on expanding ties in the defense sector, according to a statement from Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat. In a recent meeting in Ankara, Bolat met with North Macedonia’s Minister of and Labor, Besar Durmusi, to discuss the current state of economic and trade relations between the two nations. The meeting provided an opportunity for the ministers to outline mutual goals and strategies to advance cooperation in the coming period.



Bolat took to X to share details of the discussions, emphasizing Türkiye’s commitment to solidifying its partnership with North Macedonia. He noted that Türkiye already ranks as North Macedonia’s seventh-largest trading partner, underscoring the significance Ankara places on strengthening economic ties. By increasing the trade volume and focusing on collaborative efforts in the defense industry, Türkiye aims to support North Macedonia’s economic and security development.



Furthering economic collaboration, particularly within defense, reflects Türkiye’s strategic interest in establishing stronger regional partnerships. Bolat highlighted Ankara’s ambition to foster closer relations, which he believes will be mutually beneficial, contributing to the stability and growth of both countries. He expressed hope that the meeting would set the stage for more structured and impactful bilateral engagements in both economic and defense sectors.



The ministers’ exchange marks a key step in Türkiye’s broader regional agenda to build alliances through trade and defense cooperation. Both sides are optimistic that this strengthened relationship will lead to deeper, long-term cooperation, as both countries seek to enhance their economic resilience and security frameworks.

