Streamline Health® Adds Quality Module To Third Evaluator™ Client

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Streamline Solutions, (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve performance, announced that it has expanded its relationship with a leading academic medical center in Florida to include the recently released eValuator Quality Module. Streamline expects that this module will increase the SaaS revenues from its eValuator relationship with this client by 20%.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. eValuator's AI-powered pre-bill code auditing analyzes 100% of encounters in real-time, ensuring that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide while avoiding denials. The eValuator quality module enables health systems to prospectively assess the risk score of individual claims and their estimated impact on overall quality measurement in real time. By eliminating manual, post-hoc risk scoring practices, the quality module introduces an industry-leading workflow that allows for correction of coding errors signaled by risk scores.

“We are thrilled to see our new eValuator Quality Module being adopted by leading healthcare organizations, and expect these expansions to continue,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline.“By providing real-time insights into risk scoring and quality metrics, , we are empowering our clients to enhance patient care while ensuring accurate reimbursement.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit

