Media reports India, China to finish border disengagement

(MENAFN) Indian and Chinese military officials are reportedly on the verge of completing the disengagement agreements that were established at the highest levels earlier this month, according to defense sources cited by India Today. The process, which is now entering its final stages, involves both nations dismantling temporary structures and fortifications that had been erected in the disputed regions of Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh over the past four-and-a-half years since the first clashed in 2020.



On Tuesday, representatives from both countries are scheduled to conduct cross-verifications of the dismantling efforts. This step is crucial for the official recognition of the disengagement, as it confirms that both sides have followed through on their commitments.



The recent developments come on the heels of a significant breakthrough in border negotiations, which have been ongoing since the violent standoff in June 2020 that resulted in casualties on both sides. This clash was the deadliest encounter between India and China since the war of 1962, leading to a notable decline in bilateral relations.



The Indian Foreign Ministry has announced that both countries have formalized arrangements to resume patrolling in specific areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which serves as the de facto border between the two nations. According to unnamed defense officials, this patrolling is expected to recommence by the end of the month. Notably, the agreements currently pertain to the two aforementioned friction points, although discussions regarding other disputed territories are still ongoing.



Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized on Sunday that the resumption of patrolling along the LAC should be interpreted as a restoration of the arrangements that were in place prior to the border conflict in 2020. This statement reflects India's commitment to maintaining stability and managing tensions along the sensitive border.



The completion of these disengagement agreements marks a critical step in efforts to normalize relations between India and China, which have been strained due to military confrontations and geopolitical rivalry in recent years. As both nations continue to navigate their complex relationship, the focus remains on ensuring peace and stability in the region while addressing the underlying issues that have led to past conflicts.

