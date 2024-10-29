Power Equipment Damaged In Kherson As Result Of Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, as a result of enemy shelling, power equipment was damaged, and Korabelny and Central districts of the city were partially de-energized.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .

“As a result of the night shelling of Kherson by the Russian forces, power equipment was damaged. As of this hour, Korabelny and Central districts of the city are partially de-energized,” the report says.

As noted, experts are studying the extent of the damage and are starting emergency repair work.

Russians shell apartment buildings incausing damage

The CMA also informs that Russian troops continued to shell the settlements of the Kherson city territorial community yesterday. Damage was recorded in Kherson , Antonivka, Komyshany, and Zymivnyk. In particular, at least 6 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, a critical infrastructure facility, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged.

As a result of Russian hostile shelling over the past day, 1 person - a doctor of the emergency medical team - was killed, 4 others were wounded, 3 were seriously wounded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 28, in Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian and an ambulance crew , injuring two people.