Two Killed, Seven Wounded In Morning Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven people are known to have been wounded in the morning shelling of Kherson.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At present, seven people are known to have been wounded in the morning Russian shelling of Kherson," the statement said.

As noted, three women aged 40, 47 and 40, and four men aged 54, 39, 53 and 19 sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

One man received medical assistance and is being treated on an outpatient basis. The rest are currently in medical facilities receiving the necessary care.

Manin enemy shelling of Lvove village in Kherson region

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a criminal investigation has been opened into violations of the laws and customs of war in connection with premeditated murder.

In addition, on October 29, at around 08:40, the Russian military shelled one of the residential sectors of Kherson with artillery.

The enemy shelling killed a man and a woman. According to preliminary information, seven more civilians were injured. The data is being clarified.

The Prosecutor's Office also confirmed that the body of a man was found while documenting the aftermath of the shelling of the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, on October 28.

As reported by Ukrinform, a 62-year-old man was killed in Kherson as a result of shelling, and there are also reports of wounded.

Photo is illustrative