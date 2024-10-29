Golin Named 2024 Global Agency Of The Year

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-IPG-owned Golin has been named PRovoke Media's Global Agency of the Year, after taking home our North American Agency of the Year, our Digital Consultancy of the Year in Asia-Pacific, and being nominated for Midsize Regional in Asia and for UK Consultancy of the Year in EMEA.



Golin enjoyed a strong year in terms of creative recognition too, winning the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show in North America for its“Grimace's Birthday” campaign on behalf of McDonald's, and a Cannes Grand Prix for its UK-based campaign on behalf of Specsavers.



Golin beat out competitions from sister agency Weber Shandwick, leading independent Edelman, WPP's Burson, and Publicis-owned MSL Group for the coveted award.



Havas Red, owned by French communications holding company Havas, was named Global Midsize Consultancy of the Year, the first time that category has been included in our Global awards.



Other winners were:

Consumer Agency of the Year: Manifest

Corporate Agency of the Year: Sandpiper

Creative Agency of the Year: Ogilvy

Digital Agency of the Year: Burson

Financial Agency of the Year: FGS

Healthcare Agency of the Year: Weber Shandwick

Public Affairs Agency of the Year: APCO

Technology Agency of the Year: Axicom

The winners were selected from among agencies recognized in our regional Agency of the Year honors in North America, Latin America, EMEA and the Asia-Pacific, and received their awards at the Global SABRE ceremony in Washington, DC, held as part of the PRovoke Global Summit.



The full list of Global Agencies of the Year finalists and winners can be found here .

