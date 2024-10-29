Slovak Premier says that latest assassination attempt associated to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico, who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt earlier this year, has disclosed that he recently faced a potential second attack, attributing the threats to his controversial views on the Ukraine conflict. Fico was shot at close range in May by an activist opposed to his stance regarding Slovakia's relations with Ukraine.



In an interview with Bratislava's Standard, Fico recounted an incident from early October where an armed man was apprehended during a commemoration of a significant World War II battle in eastern Slovakia. The prime minister revealed that the suspect harbors animosity towards him due to his opinions on Ukraine. According to Fico, law enforcement discovered a “fully loaded weapon” on the individual after he triggered a metal detector at the event.



This commemorative gathering took place on October 6, marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Dukla Pass, which was fought between German and Soviet forces on the border with Poland. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and various members of the government and parliament.



Fico has been a vocal critic of the European Union’s policy of supplying lethal aid to Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia. He has consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution rather than military intervention. This stance has drawn ire from various factions, particularly those supportive of military aid to Ukraine.



Reflecting on the May shooting, in which he was shot four times, Fico remarked on his fortune in surviving the attack. The shooter, identified as Juraj Cintula, was described as a political activist who had previously attended Fico’s public engagements, suggesting that he may have been planning the attack for some time. Slovakia’s Special Criminal Court determined that the motivation behind the shooting was largely influenced by Fico's decision not to send arms to Ukraine.



The recent revelations highlight the escalating tensions surrounding the debate over Ukraine and illustrate the potential risks faced by leaders who adopt controversial positions on international issues. As Fico continues to navigate this perilous political landscape, the implications of his stance on Ukraine will undoubtedly remain a focal point of scrutiny in Slovak and European politics.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828404