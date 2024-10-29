Mercado Livre Leads As Brazil’S E-Commerce Market Expands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector is poised for record-breaking sales in 2024, according to FecomercioSP projections. This forecast follows an impressive 2023, where revenues hit R$ 205.1 billion ($36.6 billion).



The industry's growth trajectory has been steep since 2020 when pandemic-induced lockdowns sparked an 80.9% revenue increase from 2019. Recent data supports this optimistic outlook.



The first quarter of 2024 saw sales of Rs 44.2 billion ($7.9 billion), up 9.7% year-over-year. Average ticket sizes grew to R$ 492 ($87.86) per customer.



In addition, the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm) projects total 2024 sales to reach R$ 205.11 billion ($36.6 billion), with 91 million shoppers expected.



Several factors drive this growth. Low unemployment suggests increased consumer spending power. The physical retail sector's 5.1% revenue increase in early 2024 indicates strong overall demand.







Improved website experiences and online-exclusive promotions have boosted consumer confidence in digital shopping. Market leaders are capitalizing on this trend.

Mercado Livre Leads E-commerce Surge in Brazil

Mercado Livre leads with 363 million site visits, followed by Shopee and Amazon with 201 million and 195 million visits, respectively.



Consumer preferences vary, with 63% favoring virtual stores, 60% preferring marketplaces, and 49% using brand-specific apps. Regional distribution remains uneven.



São Paulo dominates with 32% of sector activity, followed by Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. This concentration suggests growth potential in other regions.



In addition, challenges persist as evidenced by the sector's modest 0.2% growth in 2023 due to high household debt and interest rates.



However, the industry's adaptability bodes well for overcoming these hurdles. Looking ahead, projections indicate 107 million new online shoppers by 2028.



Improved delivery times and increased credit card access are expected to fuel further growth. The e-commerce boom reflects broader shifts in consumer behavior and market dynamics.



It demonstrates the power of free markets to meet changing consumer needs and highlights the importance of innovation in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

