Seagram's Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water Launches Festive Campaign #Celebratelarge With Surya Kumar Yadav

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kicking off the festive fervour in India, Royal Stag Packaged Drinking water has unveiled a new campaign #CelebrateLarge. The campaign showcases how today's youth want to infuse different festive celebrations with their unique style and energy. The campaign tagline - 'Generation Large ka Celebration Large ,' elegantly weaves this desire of the young generation with brand's Live It Large philosophy. The campaign features India's T20 captain Surya Kumar Yadav and is an engagement-led 360 campaign, including an interactive AI film, an innovative AR enabled festive canvas and a chance to celebrate with Indian cricket superstar himself, Surya Kumar Yadav.Conceptualized in association with creative agency partner FCB India, every touchpoint of the campaign aims to inspire the youth to 'Live It Large' and take their festive celebration to a new level. The campaign film beautifully showcases all major festivities across regions and also invites audience to #CelebrateLarge with Surya Kumar Yadav. The whole experience has been curated keeping today's youth, aka, the digital natives, in mind by offering them a simplified user journey. The power of regenerative AI is leveraged to create an ultimate personalized celebration experience with SKY. AI-generated personalized greetings from the cricketer also add an exciting layer to the overall consumer experience. Audience can also get a once in a lifetime opportunity to celebrate with Surya himself, thus, making their celebrations truly Large.Meanwhile, on scanning the QR code on print as well as outdoor campaign communication, audience can unlock an AR version of the intricately designed festive canvas which gracefully depicts the various aspects of festive celebration in all its glory. Generation Large can stay on top of all their festive wish-lists on Food, Music, Fashion, Gifting & Greetings by visiting – brand's fan community page to get the top trending festive info. The campaign will be amplified through a high-decibel 360-degree plan spread across digital, print, radio and OOH to offer an immersive, unforgettable experience.Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development, Pernod Ricard India said,“Festivals are the perfect occasions for the youth to infuse with their unique style & energy and create memories to cherish for years to come, and of course, to Live it Large. True to the brand ethos, our carefully curated #CelebrateLarge 360-degree campaign offering multi-faceted experiences, embodies this youthful spirit and enables Generation Large to have the largest festive celebration.”About Royal StagSeagram's Royal Stag is the flagship brand of Pernod Ricard India. Royal Stag has been a consistent star since launch, and a brand quite often credited to have changed the rules of the game. It is for the young, confident and progressive individual who embodies self-belief. The brand has been inspiring young India through its communication around the philosophy of“It's Our life. We Live It Large.”About Pernod Ricard IndiaPernod Ricard India (P) Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and is a fast-growing multinational alcoholic beverages company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country. With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry led by Seagram's whiskies such as Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of International premium brands that include Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob's Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlúa and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagne. Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various recognitions and achievements that help the company deliver quality products to the consumers. Seagram's whiskies are exported to 26 countries across the world. Pernod Ricard India is a socially responsible organization with a strong belief to strengthen corporate citizens by addressing social, economic and environmental sustainability in all key states.

