Israeli occupation forces set ablaze Al-Fakhoura school

(MENAFN) On Monday night, Israeli forces set ablaze the Al-Fakhoura school, run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), situated in the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza. According to local Palestinian sources, both the school and surrounding residential areas were consumed by flames following the incursion of Israeli military vehicles into the vicinity.



In a related but distinct event, the Israeli Knesset advanced legislation aimed at prohibiting UNRWA's operations within the occupied territories. This law, which passed through its second and third readings on Monday evening, has sparked significant international concern and warnings regarding its potential ramifications. Detractors argue that this legislation infringes upon UN mandates and international conventions.



The Knesset's announcement underscored that the law, proposed by MP Boaz Bismut, establishes a precedent for ceasing UNRWA's activities in Israel. The formal statement indicated that the law explicitly prohibits UNRWA from maintaining any offices or providing any services in the occupied territories, making it clear that "UNRWA shall not operate any office" and will not engage in any activities, either directly or indirectly.



Earlier, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric voiced his apprehensions regarding the proposed law, stressing that it contradicts the principles outlined in the UN Charter and undermines Israel's obligations under international law. The combination of this new legislation and the recent actions against the UN school highlights the escalating tensions in the region, raising critical questions about the future of humanitarian assistance in the occupied territories. As these events unfold, the international community remains vigilant, concerned about the broader implications for peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN29102024000045015687ID1108828250