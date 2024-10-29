Pakistan's Lahore Remains World's Most Polluted City With An AQI Of 708

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, Oct 29 (IANS) Pakistan's Lahore continues to remain the world's most polluted city with the Air Quality (AQI) peaking to 708 on Monday night, prompting medical experts and the provincial to issue guidelines for the citizens, asking them to stay indoors or not move out without wearing masks.

Local reported that the AQI touched 708 at 11 pm Monday with PM 2.5 concentration being 431μg/m3, 86.2 times more than the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

The lowest AQI in the city was 246 that was reported between 4-5 pm on Monday.

"The AQI at CERP (Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan) office in Gulberg was shocking 953, followed by 810 at Pakistan Engineering Services Ltd and 784 at Syed Maratab Ali Road," reported Pakistan's leading daily Dawn on Tuesday.

The smog has also affected the nearby cities of Kasur, Sheikhupura, Muridke and Gujranwala with experts reckoning that the entire belt could face an emergency situation if there is no rain in the next few days, the chances of which remain quite low.

Pakistan Punjab's provincial government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has issued an emergency alert for Lahore citizens, appealing to citizens to wear masks and also keep windows and doors of their homes closed.

The local government, while changing the school timings, also requested parents and management of educational institutions to follow all safety measures for the safety and convenience of children.

The authorities have passed an order that any vehicle found to be emitting smoke will be clamped immediately and all brick kilns operating without zigzag technology will be demolished.

"People suffering from lung, respiratory and heart diseases and the elderly should not go outdoors. The cooperation of all of us can play the most important role in solving this problem. Maryam Aurangzeb appeals to the people to check their vehicles, avoid traffic jams and not to burn crop residue," Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb posted on X.

The minister also tried to pin blame on India for the current situation, stating that smog from Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh is entering Lahore as a result of strong winds.

Interestingly, the AQI in Amritsar, just a little over 50 kms from Lahore, was recorded at 189 on Monday.