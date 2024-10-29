Pakistan Seeks Russia's Support For Joining BRICS

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, met with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, Valentina Matviyenko, and requested Moscow's support for Pakistan's efforts to join the BRICS group.

Zardari expressed that BRICS could help Pakistan play a more active role in regional and global cooperation.

Pakistan had applied for BRICS membership in November last year but was not invited to the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia.

India, which is one of the founding members of BRICS, continues to play a significant role in the group.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that as a developing country and a supporter of inclusive multilateralism, Pakistan believes it can contribute significantly to the group.

A Russian parliamentary delegation, led by Valentina Matviyenko, visited Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties.

During the meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, both parties expressed their desire to deepen relations in trade, investment, agriculture, and energy.

Pakistani media reported that both sides emphasized the importance of diversifying trade r

Matviyenko emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties through enhanced economic cooperation and regional connectivity projects like China's Belt and Road Initiative.

She expressed optimism that the signed memorandum would further solidify the resilient partnership between Russia and Pakistan.

