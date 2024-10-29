Anti-Slip Coating Market To Surpass USD 285.93 Million By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anti-Slip Coating size is expected to register 6.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing awareness about workplace safety.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-Slip Coating was valued at USD 161 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 285.93 million by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As consumers prioritize eco-friendly products, the demand for anti-slip coatings made from sustainable materials rises. Besides, the desire for safer walking environments in residential, commercial, and public spaces fuels the adoption of anti-slip coatings. This convergence of environmental consciousness and safety concerns will drive significant expansion in the anti-slip coating industry.

For instance, in November 2022, SlipDoctors introduced Pro Grip, a non-slip rubber paint made with recycled rubber additives. This acrylic rubber coating creates a durable, cushioned surface with excellent slip resistance, enhancing safety and comfort for walking. By offering a non-slip rubber paint made with recycled rubber additives, Pro Grip caters to the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions in the market. This development is likely to drive further adoption of anti-slip coatings, particularly among environmentally conscious consumers and industries seeking effective safety solutions.

The anti-slip coating market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, and region.

The polyurethane segment will undergo a substantial uptick during 2024 and 2032, fueled by polyurethane coating's versatile properties and wide-ranging applications. Polyurethane coatings offer exceptional durability, weather resistance, and adhesion, making them ideal for various surfaces, including floors, decks, and industrial equipment. Moreover, their ability to provide excellent traction while maintaining aesthetic appeal drives their popularity across industries. With a focus on safety and performance, the polyurethane segment will emerge as the frontrunner in driving growth within the global anti-slip coating industry.

The anti-slip coating market from marine deck segment will witness considerable expansion by 2032. With maritime industries prioritizing safety measures to prevent slips and falls on vessels, demand for effective anti-slip coatings is on the rise. These coatings provide durability and traction on wet surfaces, essential for ensuring crew safety and preventing accidents at sea. Additionally, the stringent regulations governing marine safety will further propel the adoption of anti-slip coatings in this segment, solidifying its leading position in the market.

Europe anti-slip coating market share will grow at a noteworthy CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Stringent safety regulations, particularly in industries such as construction and manufacturing, drive demand for anti-slip coatings to prevent accidents and ensure workplace safety. Moreover, the region's focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions fuels the adoption of eco-conscious anti-slip coatings. With its mature industrial landscape and commitment to safety standards, Europe will stand as a vital contributor to the global anti-slip coating industry.

Anti-Slip Coating Market Players

Companies including AkzoNobel N.V., Chemsol, CoverTec Products, Hempel, Henkel Adhesives, Jotun, Pidilite, Polycote, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, SlipDoctors, Wooster Products Inc. are some firms working in anti-slip coating industry.

The anti-slip coating market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue and volume (USD Million) (Kilo Tons) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Resin Type



Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic Other

Market, By Technology



Water-based Solvent-based

Market, By Application



Construction Flooring



Residential

Commercial

Marine Deck Other

