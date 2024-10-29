Dubai Police Teams Win First Places In Shooting Competition Of The 12Th Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Teams have won first places in the shooting competition of the 12th edition of 'Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament', the biggest of its kind which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC).

The aims to attract women sports talents and to popularize the culture of the exercise of women sport.

The current edition of the Tournament, which is scheduled to be concluded on Wednesday 30th Oct. 2024, is held with participation of 1200 female players from various governmental, semi-governmental & private entities.

The Team of Ruqayyah Makki & Rawdha Mohammed Maliki from Dubai Police won 1st place in the shooting competition, followed by the Team of Nada Al-Khatib & Aalya Al-Baloushi from Dubai Police in the 2nd place and then the Team of Maryam Abbas & Asma Al-Kamdi of Dubai Police too in the 3rd place.

The Tournament witnessed remarkable participation of more than 80 teams from female associates of the various governmental, semi-governmental & private entities, who joined tough competitions to gain the Tournament's titles.

The 3x3 basketball competition, which is added to the Tournament's events this year, has been launched on Monday 28th Oct., and will continue up to Wednesday 30th Oct. 2024.

Mr. Redha Al Mansouri, CEO of the Fresh Market, one of the Tournament's Sponsors, stated: 'At The Fresh Market, we are thrilled to support women across the United Arab Emirates as proud participants in the Dubai Sports Council's Sheikha Hind Women's Tournament for the second year in a row! Our commitment to empowering women nationwide remains unwavering. Our mission is to provide access to fresh, nutritious produce, featuring a wide variety of juices, globally sourced fruits, and locally grown organic items. We believe that offering these healthy choices can enhance the well-being of the talented women involved in this tournament and beyond. We are passionate about promoting health among participants and hope to inspire women throughout the UAE to embrace a nutritious lifestyle. Together, we can create a positive impact and uplift the aspirations of women within our community in Dubai and the wider UAE'.

Participants in the Tournament compete in 8 individual & team sports competitions; these are: bowling, running, cycling, padel, badminton, shooting, obstacles challenge along with the 3 × 3 basketball competition.

All competitions are held during evening times in order to enable participants and fans to carry out their tasks & duties during the official working hours without any need for absence or early leaving.

Rules applicable in local federations will be implemented, in addition to articles which are newly introduced in the respective federations. Rules & regulations are stipulated in a way that copes with abilities of female associates of governmental, semi-governmental & private entities and in such way that does not contradict the rules applicable in each of the respective federations.