Amitabh Bachchan Recalls When Ratan Tata Didn't Have Money To Make A Call: 'Can I Borrow Some Money From...' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata 's demise last week felt like a personal loss for many people coming from different industries, be it millennials owning start-ups or senior actors and politicians. While hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan shared how Ratan Tata had borrowed money from him in London to make a phone call.

Highlighting the simplicity of the business tycoon, KBC show host Amitabh Bachchan said he was completely surprised seeing Ratan Tata asking for some money.

In a short clip from the KBC episode featuring R Madhavan, Farah Khan, and Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan shared the story of his rare encounter with Ratan Tata while they were on a flight to London.

In the video, shared by Sonytvofficial, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared that when he was on a flight with Ratan Tata and the two deboarded after it landed at Heathrow Airport in Central London, Tata could not find his staff who were supposed to be there to receive him. Later, he tried to connect with them by making a call at the airport. However, he had no cash to make a call and asked Amitabh Bachchan to lend him some money.

Ratan Tata went into the phone booth to make a call. After some time, he returned and asked“Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don't have any to make a call”, said Amitabh Bachan at the show.

Ratan Tata died on October 7 after he was admitted to a Mumbai Hospital for a regular check-up. After his death, his body was displayed in a glass coffin draped in the tricolour flag. The last rites ceremony was attended by many eminent personalities from across the nation including Home Minister Amit Shah , Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mukesh Ambani, etc.

A vast crowd ranging from grandees of business, politics and Bollywood to regular people who testified to Ratan's innumerable kindnesses gathered in the sweltering heat. A police band played music, and the state flew its flag at half-mast.