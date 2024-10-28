Goodyear To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT ) will report third quarter 2024 results after close on Monday, November 4, followed by an investor call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5.

The Company will publish its results on November 4, in the form of an Release and an additional presentation on its investor relations website: . The following morning, the Company will host an investor call.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 343-4849 or (203) 518-9848 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 566-0831 or (402) 220-0121. The replay will also be available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to . GT-FN

MEDIA CONTACT:



DOUG GRASSIAN

330.796.3855

[email protected]



ANALYST CONTACT:



GREG SHANK

330.796.5008

[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED