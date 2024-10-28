Saferwatch Recognized For Contribution To New York Bodega Safety At United Bodegas Of America's 5Th Annual Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SaferWatch was recognized at the United Bodegas of America's (UBA) 5th Annual Gala on October 27, 2024, for its significant contribution to improving safety measures in bodegas across New York City. The gala brought together key community leaders, advocates, and public officials to focus on the safety challenges faced by bodega workers and to celebrate the resilience of these essential neighborhood businesses.

SaferWatch has equipped 50 bodegas with panic button systems that provide immediate access to emergency services during life-threatening situations. This technology has been instrumental in helping protect bodega employees and patrons, aligning with UBA's mission to ensure a safer environment for those who work in and frequent these community hubs.

The gala also served as a platform to honor survivors and victims of violent incidents within bodegas, while drawing attention to the continued need for enhanced security and support.

SaferWatch remains committed to collaborating with UBA to further strengthen the safety of bodegas throughout New York City, contributing to ongoing efforts to protect workers and foster safer neighborhoods.

About SaferWatch

SaferWatch is a cutting-edge safety app that enables users to report suspicious activities and incidents directly to law enforcement agencies. The app's features include anonymous tip submissions, live video streaming, and emergency alerts, empowering communities to take an active role in their safety. Available on both the App Store and Google Play, SaferWatch is designed to keep neighborhoods and public spaces safer through enhanced communication and real-time reporting.

For more information about SaferWatch, visit .

