Jordan Launches National Food Security Management System

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Food Security Council (FSC) has officially launched a national system for food security information management in Jordan, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and the World Food Programme (WFP).

This system aims to enhance national capacity to monitor progress on food security and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to support decision-making processes related to food security in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The system will enable institutions and their partners to track food stocks, forecast food conditions, and ensure immediate resource distribution, thereby enhancing access to nutritious food across the Kingdom.

Minister of Agriculture and Chairman of the Food Security Council Khaled Hneifat said that the Food Security Information Management System is a digital platform for collecting and analysing data related to food security from national and international sources.

He said that the system will aim to achieve the highest degree of integration and coordination with both national and international information systems, adhering to Jordan's data protection requirements, regulations, and conditions.

Hneifat added that the system will serve as a national platform for monitoring and analysing food security status in Jordan, issuing reports, and linking with the Department of Statistics, as well as relevant ministries and government institutions.

The minister pointed out that the system will feature several electronic capabilities, such as electronic dashboards, an early warning system, and tools for monitoring and evaluation, and will provide periodic reports on food security status, sectoral intervention initiatives, and progress on the food security action plan.

The Food Security Information Management System was developed as part of the National Food Security Strategy (2022-2030) and is now prepared.

The system monitors 33 local indicators and 68 global indicators and has been integrated into the Department of Statistics' infrastructure.