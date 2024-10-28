Oil Nears To September Lows May Crash To $30
The price of crude oil fell by 6% on Monday to $67 a barrel for WTI and $71 for Brent. This return to the lows of the last two months is due to Israel's attack on Iran's oil capacity. The aftermath and retaliatory rhetoric from politicians in both countries have fuelled speculation that both sides are trying to avoid escalation for now. As a result, the geopolitical risk premium has fallen sharply. The price has returned to levels seen before the latest escalation in the Middle East.
