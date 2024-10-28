Soriano Motori Rises To New Heights In Italy Following Energica's Fall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILAN, ITALY, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soriano Motori Corp is excited to announce a significant leap in its operations and brand recognition following the recent downturn of Energica . Under the visionary leadership of Marco Antonio Soriano IV, the company is poised to ramp up its production capabilities and advance its global strategy, fortifying its position in the electric vehicle market.

In light of recent market shifts, Soriano Motori is excited to seize this opportunity to enhance its production processes and amplify its brand presence internationally. The Giaguaro model EV, the first 100% Made in Italy electric vehicle, embodies innovation and elegance, setting a new standard for luxury electric mobility.

“I am thrilled to lead Soriano Motori through this transformative phase,” said Marco Antonio Soriano IV.“Our talented board of advisors and dedicated team of experts are committed to leveraging this momentum to establish Soriano as a globally recognized brand in the electric vehicle sector.”

The Giaguaro model reflects the company's commitment to high performance and sustainability, combining cutting-edge technology with exquisite design. Soriano Motori's focus on innovation positions it as a frontrunner in the EV market, attracting passionate motorsports enthusiasts and family office investors alike.

As part of this global expansion plan, Soriano Motori invites supporters and fans from around the world to join the journey toward a sustainable and exhilarating future . The company looks forward to engaging with its community and showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship that defines its vehicles.

About Soriano Motori Corp

Soriano Motori Corp is a pioneering manufacturer of electric vehicles based in Italy. Committed to innovation, elegance, and sustainability, Soriano Motori aims to redefine luxury mobility with high-performance electric vehicles that embody Italian craftsmanship and technological advancement.

