Shiv Sena Releases 3Rd List, Two Former BJP Leaders Included

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena led by Chief Eknath Shinde on Monday announced its third list of 15 nominees for the Assembly slated for November 20.

Of the 15 seats, the party has left Hatkanangale to Jan Surajya Paksha and Shirol to Rajashri Shahuvikas Aghadi.

With Monday's announcement, Shiv Sena has so far released the list of 78 candidates and two to its allies. Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations and it may announce one more list of its nominees.

Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjana Jadhav, who is the daughter of a veteran BJP leader and former union minister Raosaheb Danve, from the Kannad constituency, Jadhav, who was accompanied by her father, joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday in the presence of the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena has fielded former BJP leader and spokesperson Shaina NC from Mumbadevi constituency against Congress candidate Amin Patel who has won in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Shaina NC's name was doing the rounds for the Worli seat but BJP did not get it in its quota during the seat-sharing agreement. Shiv Sena, which bagged the Worli seat, has fielded Rajya Sabha member and former union minister Milind Deora against Shiv Sena UBT nominee and former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The party's other nominees include Shashikant Khedekar (Sindkhedraja), Hikmat Udhan (Ghansangavi), Rajesh More (Kalyan Rural), Ashok Patil (Bhandup West), Amol Khatal (Sangamner), Bhausaheb Kamble (Shrirampur), Vitthalrao Langhe-Patil (Nevasa ), Ajit Pingle (Dharashiv), Digvijay Bagal (Karmala ), Rajendra Raut, who was elected as an independent in 2019 assembly elections and joined the party on Sunday (Barshi) and Rajesh Bendal(Guhagar).

Shiv Sena's ally Jansurajya Paksha has nominated Ashokrao Mane from Hatkanangale and another partner Rajashri Shahu Vikas Aghadi has fielded Rajendra Yedravkar, who was elected as an independent in the 2019 assembly elections (Shirol).

Shinde faction has renominated most of its sitting legislators 40 including the Chief Minister and it has given new faces in other seats which it got in its quota during seat-sharing talks with BJP and NCP.

So far BJP has announced 146 nominees while it has left four seats from its quota to allies while NCP has released a list of 49 seats.

Meanwhile, nearly 4426 nomination papers of 3259 candidates have been filed so far for 288 Assembly constituencies till Monday.