Revolver Podcasts Presents A Cop's Life - A New Show Offering The Emotional Realities Of Law Enforcement

New Show Hosted by Retired Lieutenant Randy Sutton Shares Emotional and Personal Stories from Officers Across the Nation

reVolver Podcasts is proud to announce the launch of A Cop's Life, an eye-opening podcast that delves into the realities of policing in America, as told through the voices of the officers themselves. Hosted by retired Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Randy Sutton, a 34-year veteran and renowned advocate for law enforcement, the program offers listeners a powerful, unfiltered look at the human side of life behind the badge.

Combining both audio and video podcast formats, A Cop's Life is more than just another true-crime show. It's a deeply personal exploration of the emotions, challenges, and triumphs that officers experience on the job. Drawing on the stories compiled in Sutton's widely acclaimed book True Blue, the program tackles everything from routine traffic stops to life-altering moments of heroism and loss.

"Policing in America is often misunderstood, and my goal with A Cop's Life is to give these officers a voice, to humanize the badge, and to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve," said Sutton. "These stories come straight from the front lines, offering a raw and emotional glimpse into the challenges and rewards of police work."

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, emphasized the importance of bringing these stories to a broader audience: "Randy Sutton has spent his life advocating for officers across the nation, and we're honored to help him share these compelling, emotional narratives. This show is a must-listen for anyone who wants to understand what it truly means to protect and serve."

About Randy Sutton:

Randy Sutton, founder of The Wounded Blue-a national nonprofit dedicated to helping injured and disabled law enforcement officers-is a widely respected advocate in the law enforcement community. Featured on COPS and appearing in notable films and television shows such as Casino and Miss Congeniality 2, he is also a recognized commentator on law enforcement issues for FOX News, ABC, News Nation, and other networks. Following the events of September 11, 2001, Sutton began soliciting stories from law enforcement officers nationwide, culminating in the book True Blue, which inspired A Cop's Life. His work continues to build bridges between officers and the communities they serve.

Listeners and viewers can tune into A Cop's Life on all major podcast platforms and on YouTube. Follow Randy Sutton and The Wounded Blue on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content:



Facebook: The Wounded Blue, Randy Sutton, Lt. Randy Sutton, The Voice for American Law Enforcement

Instagram: @ltrandysutton

YouTube: WoundedBlueTV Website:

TheWoundedBlue

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, offering free programming to millions of listeners in the U.S. and worldwide across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices, and at .

For media inquiries or more information, visit reVolver Podcasts at .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at . For more information about the company, visit .

