UK To Stand By Ukraine Throughout Process Of Administration Change In Washington Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris reiterated the UK's strong support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of the upcoming in the U.S. and any potential change in the U.S. administration.

He told this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine , as relayed by Ukrinform.

“We support Ukraine until victory and after victory. I know the position of the new US administration will be important, and we will stand by Ukraine throughout the process of the administration change in Washington. I think there is no country closer to the US than the United Kingdom. And probably, there is no country closer to Ukraine than the United Kingdom,” the Ambassador noted.

Harris also stressed that the UK will continue to collaborate with any administration in Washington to support Ukraine on its path to victory and achieving a just peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are now tied in support across seven states that could impact the election outcome.

The U.S. elections are to take place on November 5, 2024.