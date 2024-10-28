Modified Starch Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Starch is one type of complex carbohydrate. Native starch can be transformed into modified starch by subjecting it to physical, enzymatic, or chemical processes, each uniquely affecting its characteristics. Modified starch is an essential and beneficial component in ready-to-eat food items. Modified starch is used in many different industries, including food and beverage production, textiles, and paper, because of its high bulk water absorption, emulsification, and thickening capacities. It can be used as an emulsifier, replacement, thickener, and textural agent. This modification improves the system's ability to maintain the original structure and texture of the meal.

Market Dynamics Rising Investments in the Starch Market Drives the Global Market

The focus of starch developments is on ingredients that go into baked goods, like sauces in frozen meals and fruit filling in desserts. Suppliers of ingredients have been diversifying their sources of starch. It is also one of the markets with the most incredible growth, given how swiftly industrial uses and technologies for starch processing are evolving. Modified starch is becoming increasingly popular as more companies use it in their production processes and finished goods.

The rapid development of starch and starch derivatives in China has enabled advancements in the food and beverage, medicinal, biological, and chemical industries. Corn, cassava, potato, sweet potato, and wheat are some of the primary feedstocks for producing pregelatinized starch, chemically modified starch, starch sugar, polyols, and ethanol, with annual production totaling 30.1 million tonnes of starches and 16.3 million tonnes of products from deep starch processing. Additionally, companies like Ingredion, ADM, Cargill, and others have invested in the Asia-Pacific region because of the vast market potential.

Extensive Application with Functional Suits Creates Tremendous Opportunities

It is possible to alter food starches to create novel possibilities for various uses. These valuable properties include stabilizing, binding, thickening, texturizing, and gelling. Understanding the potential for future expansion requires understanding the application of industrial starches as adhesives in paper and packaging. As modified starches can undergo functional modifications, including solubility, gelatinization, pasting, and retrogradation, they are frequently utilized in baked goods, confections, soups, and salad dressings. Modified starches are commonly dried to provide flours and pregelatinized starches with long-term stability and simple processing. Hydrolyzed starch (acid-modified starches), which has a reduced paste viscosity in cold and hot temperatures, is ideal for mayonnaise and salad dressings.

Modified starches are frequently used for several functions, such as binding and adhesion in battered and breaded foods, formed meat, and snack seasonings; dusting for chewing gum and bakery products; crisping cover for fried snacks; replacing fat and enhancing juiciness in ice cream and salad dressings; flavor encapsulating agents in beverage clouds; and emulsion stabilizers in beverages, creamers, and other dairy products.

Regional Analysis



North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.90% over the projection period. The nation's government has contributed to the United States' notable propensity to eat gluten-free food by enforcing stringent restrictions on labeling products containing gluten-free ingredients. Most modified food starches offered in the US are gluten-free since they are produced using potatoes, corn, and waxy maize. In addition, companies are seeking more natural sources of modified starch, including wheat, cassava, corn, and rice. These essential ingredients are used in significant quantities to create modified starch. The demand is growing as more modified starch is consumed in the food and beverage, feed, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and paper industries.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.95% during the projection period. Dairy products and sauces comprise approximately three-quarters of the sales volume of modified food starch and are China's main end-use application fields. Dairy products, including yogurt, milk, and cheese, include modified food starch. Some notable goods that use modified starches are noodles, pig products, and confections. The increasing demand for modified food starch is due to the busy lifestyles of many Chinese populations, who frequently opt for convenience foods. Imports of modified food starch have also risen in China over the past few years because foreign items are typically more expensive and of higher quality than Chinese products.

Key Highlights



The global modified starch industry was valued at USD 12,294.10 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 18,828.37 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on source, the global modified starch market is bifurcated into corn, potato, wheat, cassava, and other sources. The corn segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global modified starch market is bifurcated into food and beverages, animal feed, personal care products, and other applications. The food and beverages segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to boost at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Cargill IncorporatedSMS Corp.Kent CorporationTate and LyleIngredionRoquette FrèresArcher Daniels Midland CompanyEmsland GroupAgrana Beteiligungs AGJapan Corn Starch Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



April 2021 - The Emwaxy® Spray 200 was introduced by EmslandGroup, and it precisely satisfied the food industry's expanding need for clean-label substitute ingredients. A clean label lows DE starch derivative with a high amylopectin content , Emwaxy® Spray 200, is derived from potato starch. February 2021 - Tate and Lyle PLC successfully acquired an 85% stake in Chaodee Modified Starch Co. Ltd. ("CMS"), a reputable Thai company that produced food starches modified using tapioca. The investment increased Tate and Lyle's market share in specialist tapioca-based foods and created a specialized production plant in Eastern Thailand, which is the world's largest producer of tapioca.

Segmentation

By SourceCornWheatCassavaPotatoOther SourcesBy ApplicationsFood and BeverageAnimal FeedPersonal Care ProductsOther ApplicationsBy TypeEtherified StarchPre-gelatinized StarchResistant StarchEsterified StarchOther Types