Breach And Attack Simulation Market Forecast To 2029, With Case Studies Of Cymulate, XM Cyber, Safebreach, Attackiq, Pentera And Qualys

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breach and Attack Simulation market by Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & ITeS, Education, Manufacturing) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Breach and Attack Simulation market size is projected to grow from USD 729.2 million in 2024 to USD 2.40 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27% during the forecast period.
In the breach and attack simulation market, integration into the existing security solutions, which include SIEM and SOAR, drives the momentum of improving threat detection, response, and remediation. These have streamlined security processes, fastened response times, and vastly improved posture across industries. Finally, integrating AI and ML hardens the breach and attack simulation tools to predict specific vulnerabilities, simulate highly complex attacks, and give real-time feedback. Proactive cybersecurity strategies benefit from efficiency and reducing manual efforts in response to evolving cyber threats. The shift toward automation and AI-driven solutions allows organizations to meet compliance standards and build consumer trust.
By Professional Services, the Security Posture Assessment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
The professional services segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of the breach and attack simulation market due to the absence of in-house capabilities in most organizations, primarily in SMEs. Professional service providers bridge this gap by providing scalable, cost-effective security assessments. Also, solid testing mechanisms among managed service providers would be required to ensure adequate security in diverse client environments.
It will thereby propel the use of breach and attack simulation services. Continuous security validation through training and on-demand services from analysts boost the proactive countering of organization vulnerabilities. The threat management segment had the most outstanding revenue share in 2023, reflecting the significant demand for specialty assessment to mitigate the growing cyber threats. Key industry players, including Rapid7, Cymulate, and AttackIQ, are leading in this market.
By Deployment Mode, the On-Premises segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period.
The on-premises segment of the breach and attack simulation market is a localized, customizable security testing approach with the software hosted in their data centers. Deployment of this type offers better control over sensitive data so that organizations can manage the testing process safely. On-premises breach and attack simulation solutions are also customizable and do not interfere with existing security structures. Hence, it is very suitable for industries to have rigid compliance. Most Vendors, such as Rapid7, Qualys, and Sophos, provide tailor-made on-premises solutions. However, the above solution requires high initial investments in hardware and software with an IT infrastructure. They pose scalability problems and require dedicated IT staff equipped with security-specific skills for maintenance and operation.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the breach and attack simulation solutions market include Cymulate, AttackIQ, XM Cyber, SafeBreach, Picus Security, Qualys, Rapid7, IBM, Fortinet, Mandiant, Keysight Technologies, Aujas, Cytomate, ReliaQuest, Detectify, Scythe, BreachLock, CyCognito, Skybox Security, Aquila I, ImmuniWeb, ThreatGen, Strobes Security, NopSec, SimSpace, PurpleBox and Kroll.
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the breach and attack simulation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The report provides insights on the following:
Analysis of critical drivers (Growing complexity and rising threats of cyberattacks in the digital age, Growing need to adhere to stringent regulations and data privacy laws, Rising Need for Continuous Security Testing, Integration of breach and attack simulation solutions tools with existing security tools), restraints (Lack of Skilled Professionals, High Implementation and Maintenance Costs), opportunities (Integration of breach and attack simulation solutions with Attack Surface Management(ASM), Rapid adoption of cloud-based services, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into breach and attack simulation solutions, Digital Transformation initiatives), and challenges (Resource allocation and integration complexity, Organizational Resistance and Misconceptions about breach and attack simulation. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research development activities, new products, and service launches in the breach and attack simulation market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the breach and attack simulation solutions market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players Cymulate (India), AttackIQ (US), XM Cyber (Israel), SafeBreach (Israel), and Picus Security(US).
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 356
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $729.2 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $2405.4 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 27.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Attractive Opportunities for Key Market Players Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Offering Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Deployment Mode Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Organization Size Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Key Application and Region
Market Overview and Industry Trends
Drivers
Growing Complexity and Rising Threats of Cyberattacks in Digital Age Surging Need for Adherence to Stringent Regulations and Data Privacy Laws Rising Need for Continuous Security Testing Integration of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Tools with Existing Security Tools
Restraints
Lack of Skilled Professionals High Implementation and Maintenance Costs
Opportunities
Integration of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation with Attack Surface Management Rapid Adoption of Cloud-based Services Integration of AI and ML into Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions Digital Transformation Initiatives
Challenges
Resource Allocation and Integration Complexity Organizational Resistance and Misconceptions About Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Systems
Case Study Analysis
Case Study 1: Cymulate Helped Global Bank Corp. Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses Using Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Platform Case Study 2: XM Cyber Assisted Healthcare Systems by Providing Continuous Visibility into Potential Attack Paths Case Study 3: Safebreach Supported Retail Giant in Enhancing Cybersecurity and Protecting Customers Using Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Tool Case Study 4: AttackIQ Assisted National Security Agency in Strengthening Cybersecurity Measures Against Emerging Threats Case Study 5: Pentera Supported Global Manufacturing Corp. in Bolstering Operational Technology Security and Preventing Disruptions Case Study 6: Qualys Assisted Global Bank Corp. in Strengthening Cybersecurity and Safeguarding Sensitive Data
Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Offering
Platforms & Tools
Increasing Need for Continuous Security and Seamless Integration to Drive Market Standalone Platforms/Software Tools Integrated Security Platforms/Tools Cloud-based Solutions
Services
Growing Complexity of Cyber Threats and Surging Need for Regulatory Compliance to Drive Market Professional Services Managed Services
Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Deployment Mode
On-Premises - Paramount Need for Strict Regulatory Compliance and Data Security to Drive Demand for On-Premises Solutions Cloud - Scalability and Cost-Efficiency to Drive Demand for Cloud-based Bas Solutions
Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Organization Size
SMEs - Scalability and Affordability of Bas Solutions to Drive Market Large Enterprises - Surging Need for Protection of Vast Amounts of Sensitive Data to Fuel Market Growth
Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Application
Configuration Management - Spike in Demand for Real-Time Configuration Validation and Compliance Management to Bolster Market Growth Patch Management -Growing Complexity of IT Infrastructures and Increasing Volume of Software Vulnerabilities to Drive Market Threat Intelligence -Proactive Risk Management and Real-Time Threat Detection to Drive Demand for Bas Solutions
Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, by Vertical
BFSI - Increased Need for Enhancing Customer Experiences and Streamlining Operations to Drive Market Healthcare - Spike in Demand for Securing Sensitive Health Data from Potential Breaches to Boost Market Growth IT & ITEs - Surging Need for Robust Cybersecurity Measures to Foster Market Growth Telecommunications - Spike in Demand for Protection of Extensive and Sensitive Communication Infrastructures from Rising Cyber Threats to Accelerate Market Growth Retail & Ecommerce - Increasing Demand for Identification of Vulnerabilities and Test Security Controls in Real Time to Foster Market Growth Manufacturing -Increased Need for Protection of Intellectual Property and Combat Piracy to Drive Market Education - Rising Need for Reduction of Operational Disruptions Caused By Cyber Incidents to Propel Market
Company Profiles
Key Players
Cymulate Attackiq XM Cyber Safebreach Picus Security Qualys Rapid7 IBM Fortinet Mandiant Keysight Technologies Aujas
Other Players
Cytomate Reliaquest Detectify Scythe Breachlock Cycognito Skybox Security Aquila I Immuniweb Threatgen Strobes Security Nopsec Simspace Purplebox Kroll
CONTACT:
