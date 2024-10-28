Renewable Energy Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Renewable is derived from non-depletable resources, such as sun, wind, and hydropower. These energy sources are continually replenished and never deplete, in contrast to traditional energy sources, which are costly and harmful to the environment. Solar energy is utilized to heat and illuminate residential and commercial structures. This renewable energy resource is also utilized for power production, water heating, and several other industrial and commercial applications. Wind energy, on the other hand, is one of the most recognized kinds of renewable energy.

Market Dynamics Rising Energy Demand and Renewable Energy in Power Generation Drives the Global Market

According to the New Energy Outlook 2018 by Bloomberg NEF, worldwide power consumption will increase to 38,700 terawatt-hours by 2050 from 25,000 terawatt-hours in 2017 due to increased urbanization, population growth, infrastructure development, and access to electricity. In addition, technical improvements in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors increase the availability of energy-intensive items. Furthermore, increased concerns about decreasing carbon emissions necessitate a more significant proportion of renewable energy in the power-generating mix. Renewable energy sources, such as wind and hydroelectricity, are less susceptible to wide-scale failure since the installation of these power plants is dispersed across a vast area, preventing a power outage in the entire region if a severe weather event occurs in a single site.

Scope of Renewable Energy as a Power Source in Remote Areas Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In particular, in remote, underdeveloped areas, renewable energy sources, such as solar power plants, can provide enough energy to power buildings with the increase of research and development initiatives related to renewable energy. Establishing new utility lines in these undeveloped regions is a laborious endeavor since it may be difficult and expensive. Due to developments in solar panel technology, installing solar panel systems in distant places is advantageous since they provide a very stable and cost-effective energy source.

In addition, the grid-stabilizing system, which includes control systems, batteries, inverters, and software for virtual generator control, enables the utilization of renewable energy sources in remote places. It offers electrical assistance to remote communities and industrial zones, such as mines and construction sites, where fuel costs play a significant role, making the global renewable energy market flexible, cost-effective, and integrated.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global renewable energy market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is one of the world's most significant renewable energy marketplaces. Due to the region's expanding population and rising per capita disposable income, there is a growth in energy consumption. Moreover, these fast-expanding economies in this area are the world's leading polluters. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, over two-thirds of the global increase in renewable generating capacity in 2017 was attributable to Asia. In addition, Asia-Pacific nations are concentrating on renewable energy sources, including wind, bioenergy, solar, and hydropower, because of environmental concerns, price volatility, and supply security. Solar energy has been regarded as the greatest alternative to traditional fossil fuels, and it may be utilized to cut carbon emissions by efficiently satisfying power demands.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.79% over the forecast period. Due to economic expansion, power consumption in the region is predicted to continue rising during the projection period. North America is divided into the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States is one of the world's most industrialized nations, and American corporations have made substantial investments in innovative renewable energy generation systems. In 2017, around 17% of the total power demand in the United States was fulfilled by renewable energy sources. Solar and wind energy will be the predominant renewable energy sources during the predicted period. In addition, the pace of expansion of wind and solar energy production in Canada is the fastest among renewable energy sources. Geothermal and ocean energy are also utilized nationwide, with a total installed capacity of around 1,200 MW.

Furthermore, the existing wind energy capacity in Mexico is greater than 1,000 MW, and the country has the potential to generate around 30 GW of power. Mexico's electricity transmission networks need to be improved. However, such networks are anticipated to strengthen throughout the projected period, resulting in the expansion of the worldwide renewable energy market.

The global renewable energy market was valued at USD 2,018 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4,286 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.73% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global renewable energy market is divided into hydropower, wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, geothermal energy, and ocean energy. The hydropower segment is responsible for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global renewable energy market is segmented into industrial, residential, and commercial. The industrial segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global renewable energy market shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period.

ABBAcconia S.A.EDF RenewablesEnel SpaGE VernovaInnergexInvenergySchneider ElectricSiemens GamesaSuzlon Energy Ltd .Iberdrola, S.A.Xcel Energy, Inc.NextEra EnergyVestas Wind Systems A/SOthers Recent Developments

August 2024 - ABB achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 10 GW in delivering solutions for sustainable power plants in India. The company is currently operating over 300 renewable power projects across the country, leveraging its IoT-based PLC solutions to enhance the efficiency and performance of these installations. January 2024 - GE Vernova's Onshore Wind business entered into a strategic framework agreement with Squadron Energy to collaborate on 1.4 gigawatts (GW) of onshore wind projects in New South Wales, Australia. This partnership underscores GE Vernova's commitment to expanding sustainable power infrastructure and supporting sustainable power initiatives in the region.

Analyst Opinion

As per our analysts, the global renewable energy market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing investments from both government and private sectors aimed at enhancing its adoption.

Solar and wind power remain the dominant forces within the market, with ongoing research focused on innovating new material formulations designed to maximize power extraction from the environment. However, challenges such as grid infrastructure limitations and regulatory policy uncertainties across various regions pose significant hurdles to market growth.

Despite these challenges, global decarbonization efforts led by governments are expected to drive the market forward. Estimates indicate that sustainable power sources could account for approximately 50% of global power generation in the coming years, highlighting promising prospects for continued market expansion.

By TypeHydropowerWind PowerSolar EnergyBioenergyGeothermalOthersBy End-UserIndustrialResidentialCommercial