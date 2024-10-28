Mild Autumn Weather Expected Monday, Rain Showers Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) – Temperatures on Monday are expected to hover around the seasonal averages for this time of year, with pleasant autumnal weather prevailing over the highlands and mild conditions in other regions.Skies will feature some medium- and high-altitude clouds, and moderate southeastern winds will occasionally pick up speed.The outlook for Tuesday remains much the same, with gentle autumn weather in the highlands and mild conditions elsewhere. Intermittent clouds will the sky, and southeastern winds are expected to occasionally strengthen.As night falls, the highlands will experience a chill, while other regions stay mild. Gradually, the kingdom will see a shift as a weather disturbance moves in from the southeast, bringing a chance of rain, especially in the southern and eastern areas.Some thunderstorms may accompany these showers, while northeasterly to northwesterly winds pick up, blowing dust in certain areas.Wednesday sees a continuation of this weather shift, with a slight dip in temperatures. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, and rain is anticipated over the southern and eastern regions, with possible thunderstorms.Light showers might also extend into central region, particularly in the east-central areas. The winds, from the northeast and northwest, will occasionally be gusty, especially in desert regions, stirring up dust.On Thursday, most of the country will enjoy mild conditions, while mercury levels in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to be warmer. As the disturbance lingers, scattered, light rain may fall over limited areas in the south, and winds will remain brisk, especially in open desert areas where dust is likely.Today's temperature forecasts are as follows: East Amman 26-13C, West Amman 24-11C, northern highlands 23-12C, Sharah highlands 24-11C, desert regions 31-14C, plains 26-13C, Dead Sea 32-19C, and Aqaba 32-20C.